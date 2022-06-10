Subscribe
ICICI Bank partners EMI BNPL network ZestMoney

Friday 10 June 2022 13:30 CET | News

India-based ICICI Bank has announced a partnership with EMI BNPL network ZestMoney.

The partnership will allow ICICI Bank to expand its Cardless EMI product that facilitates purchases at participating physical retail and ecommerce platforms. When using ZestMoney’s BNPL capabilities, ICICI customers can use cardless credit to make purchases of up to USD 12.900 online or in-store and pay for it in EMIs.

ICICI customers can also use ZestMoney’s Pay-in-3 offering that allows users to split their transaction into three EMIs without extra cost.

This BNPL tool is currently live for ICICI clients making purchases online at ZestMoney’s retailer network. BNPL payments made at physical retail locations will be available in the future.

More: Link


Keywords: partnership, BNPL, EMI licence, ecommerce, online banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: ICICI Bank, ZestMoney
Countries: India
Banking & Fintech

ICICI Bank

ZestMoney

