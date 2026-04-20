Hello Clever and Checkout.com have partnered to support the Australia-based fintech's international expansion of its AI-driven payments and rewards platform.

The agreement brings together two companies with a shared focus on digital, real-time payment infrastructure. Hello Clever's platform combines global real-time payment rails, embedded loyalty programmes, and AI to position payment infrastructure as a commercial growth tool for scaling businesses. The platform currently processes transactions across more than 15 merchant category codes (MCCs), reflecting the range of industries it serves.

Expansion across key markets

According to the official press release, Hello Clever is already live and processing payments with Checkout.com in Australia, and maintains regional headquarters in Singapore, New York, and Tokyo. The partnership is intended to accelerate its broader international expansion, with the US identified as a priority growth market.

Moreover, Hello Clever selected Checkout.com on the basis of its global coverage, product flexibility, and technology infrastructure built for digital payments, all requirements for a platform focused on real-time payment experiences.

Through Checkout.com's platform, Hello Clever can onboard and manage its merchant network across multiple markets and industries. The partnership also includes access to a dedicated account management team, with ongoing support aimed at optimising payment performance as the company scales. Planned improvements include optimised authentication strategies and network tokenisation.

Buy-to-earn model at scale

At the core of Hello Clever's proposition is what it describes as a 'buy-to-earn' model, which delivers real-time cashback at the point of checkout. Through the process of integrating payments, AI, and loyalty into a single platform, the company seeks to convert individual transactions into measurable consumer engagement for its merchant partners.

The partnership reflects a broader trend in the payments industry, where infrastructure providers are competing to support high-growth fintechs seeking to expand across multiple geographies simultaneously. The ability to handle diverse merchant categories, manage complex authentication requirements, and provide localised expertise has become a key differentiator for payment processors targeting this segment.

Hello Clever has indicated plans to grow its revenue substantially and scale its operations across key international markets in the period ahead, with Checkout.com positioned as a central enabler of that strategy.