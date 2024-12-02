Google Pay has introduced a feature called Pocket Money within India's UPI Circle framework, allowing primary account holders to delegate limited UPI transaction access to secondary users, such as children or dependants, without requiring those users to hold their own bank accounts. The feature positions the platform as a tool for structured household financial management, extending beyond its core peer-to-peer and merchant payment functions.

Two modes of delegation

Pocket Money operates through two distinct control configurations. In the first, the primary account holder sets a monthly spending cap for the secondary user (reportedly up to USD 180) within which the secondary user can transact freely without seeking approval for each payment. In the second configuration, every transaction initiated by the secondary user must be approved in real time by the primary account holder before funds are debited, offering a more granular level of oversight.

Once added to a UPI Circle, secondary users can scan QR codes, make merchant payments, and initiate transfers across UPI-supported platforms. The primary account holder receives instant notifications regardless of which mode is selected, maintaining visibility over spending activity. The setup mirrors conventional allowance structures but operates within a fully digital and auditable environment.

Broader implications for India's payments ecosystem

The launch reflects a directional shift for consumer payment platforms in India, where UPI has become the dominant retail payment rail. Google Pay's move to introduce supervised access responds to a growing segment of younger users who interact regularly with digital payments but lack independent banking relationships. By building within the existing UPI Circle framework, a delegated payment mechanism established by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the feature operates within a defined regulatory structure rather than introducing a novel architecture.

For the broader ecosystem, the development signals that established UPI platforms are expanding their scope from transactional utilities into household financial management tools. Supervised digital spending features of this kind also carry implications for financial inclusion, particularly for teenagers and young adults in the process of building familiarity with formal financial systems. Whether similar features gain traction across competing UPI applications remains to be seen, but Google Pay's implementation sets a visible reference point within the market.