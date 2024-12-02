Google Pay launches in Oman with support from Sohar Bank

Google Pay has extended its availability to Oman, allowing Android users to make contactless payments through supported websites and mobile applications.

The service, which follows a recent rollout in Lebanon, marks another step in the company's regional expansion within the Middle East's digital payments landscape.

Currently, the only financial institution supporting the service in Oman is Sohar International Bank. The bank has enabled Google Pay for its customers holding international debit, credit, and prepaid cards. To access the feature, users must add their card information to the Google Wallet app on Android devices running version 9 or later.

Expanding mobile wallets in the GCC

While the service enables contactless purchases, features such as peer-to-peer transfers and payments for certain domestic services are not yet available in the Sultanate. According to representatives from Google, the system is designed with layered security measures, including a unique virtual card number for each device and a transaction-specific dynamic code.

The introduction of Google Pay builds on recent developments in Oman’s digital payments sector. In 2024, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay were also introduced, aligning with the Central Bank of Oman’s general objective to encourage digital transactions and reduce dependence on cash. This includes support for initiatives such as QR code-based payments and tokenisation of card data.

Other noteworthy Google Pay developments

In June 2025, Klarna became accessible via Google Pay, allowing customers to benefit from Klarna’s flexible payment solutions when shopping online through select Android apps and websites that support Google Pay at checkout. By partnering with a digital wallet, Klarna aimed to expand its presence in the US market. Moreover, the integration underscored Klarna’s commitment to responsible spending while offering consumers more options for their shopping experiences.

At the time, Klarna's officials stated that integrating Google Pay is a significant advancement in their mission to provide flexible and transparent payment options in environments where consumers are already active.