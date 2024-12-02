Flywire has launched a new survey, showing that payment experience drives brand loyalty, with 91% of luxury travelers being more loyal to providers offering secure transactions.

Luxury travelers represent an important step in transforming holidays and vacations, as they usually seek personalised, exclusive, and secure experiences, rather than traditional markers of extravagance, according to a new report out from Flywire Corporation.

In addition, the emphasis on authenticity and exclusivity comes as these luxury travelers signal robust and efficient spending plans, with nearly eight in ten being prepared to increase their travel budgets in 2026 compared to 2025.

Flywire's new report, entitled `How to win over the luxury traveler in 2026`, was based on a survey of more than 500 luxury travelers from the US, and it details the evolving preferences of this class of travelers and the implications for travel providers serving this market. Furthermore, while covering several details such as accommodation preferences, wellness priorities, booking behaviors, and payment expectations, the findings underscore that providers must deliver frictionless, personalised, and secure experiences, from the first point of contact through to final payment.

Payment experience to drive loyalty and influence provider selection

According to the official press release, payment ease has emerged as a critical loyalty driver across all demographics. Among those surveyed, 91% of the participants mentioned that they are more loyal to brands where they know they will get an easy payment experience, while 96% also said that they expect a positive payment experience during the process of booking luxury travel. This initiative takes place as customers actively choose providers based on this expectation.

However, providers are also falling short in critical areas. The survey showed that nearly three-quarters (representing 71%) of luxury travelers are concerned about payment security across all parts of their trip, while over one-third also identified payment security as their biggest pain point in the process of booking travel. At the same time, 34% cited that unexpected fees and exchange rate confusion represent a major frustration.

With this in mind, the importance of offering preferred payment methods was underscored by travelers' clear preferences, with 70% preferring to pay by credit card and 43% specifically preferring American Express. In addition, 27% of the surveyed individuals also want the option to use digital wallets. Providers that simplify payment processes, offer transparent pricing, and deliver travelers' preferred payment methods are expected to differentiate themselves in a competitive market.

Moreover, luxury travelers also show a strong preference for pre-trip payments when offered a discount, an initiative that creates more predictable revenue streams for providers. Nearly 30% of those surveyed mentioned that they would commit to non-refundable rates for just a 10% discount, and that number nearly doubles to 60% of those surveyed when the discount reaches 20%. At the same time, younger travelers (those under the age of 45) are especially responsive, with 91% of those surveyed being more likely to prepay for a 10% discount. Flywire's comprehensive payment solutions, which were developed in order to automate deposits, pre-payments, and balance collections with flexible payment options, aim to help providers capitalise on this demand while more accurately forecasting occupancy and revenue, as well as improving cash flow and reducing cancellation exposure.

Spending trajectory remains a strong heading into 2026

Looking ahead to 2026, luxury traveler spending intentions are expected to remain robust. As nearly eight in 10 respondents (79%) plan to spend more in 2026 compared to 2025, with 24% also expecting to spend much more. However, only 1% anticipate spending less, a percent that is indicating strong confidence and continued prioritisation of travel among this affluent demographic.