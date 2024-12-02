FIS and Visa expand access to payments tools

FIS has announced an expansion of its collaboration with Visa, aimed at improving access to digital payments tools for regional and community banks.

The improved partnership aims to simplify the adoption of new payments capabilities for smaller institutions that often lack the infrastructure or resources to match larger competitors. As part of the agreement, financial institutions within the FIS technology ecosystem will be offered a range of integrated payments services during 2025. These include solutions intended to assist with transaction security, cardholder experience, and customer engagement.

Among the additions is an ecommerce fraud mitigation tool designed to improve transaction approval rates and reduce chargeback liability from fraudulent activity. Other new features include stop payment services, which allow cardholders to halt recurring charges, a wallet integration option that enables digital card distribution without requiring separate app downloads, and a digital campaign manager offering tools for customised marketing experiences.

Helping small and mid-sized banks

FIS officials said the agreement reflects an effort to reduce entry barriers for small and mid-sized banks seeking to adopt more competitive digital payment solutions. According to the company, these tools are intended to help such institutions strengthen their service offerings while addressing operational limitations.

A representative from FIS noted that many smaller financial institutions face difficulty maintaining competitive credit card systems, especially as consumers typically carry multiple cards. Integrating Visa’s solutions into the FIS platform, they said, is intended to provide a technological lift to those providers.

Visa representatives echoed this sentiment, stating that the partnership is designed to support banks of various sizes with accessible tools that can help with customer retention, fraud prevention, and digital user experience.

The latest agreement follows a series of other recent partnerships for FIS, including collaborations with Oracle, PwC, and Affirm. In 2025, FIS designated Affirm as its pay-over-time provider for debit card issuers, integrating the feature directly into existing debit programmes to offer more flexible payment options for consumers.