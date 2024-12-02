Finzly, a payment infrastructure provider, has integrated with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform through the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program. Q2 offers digital transformation solutions for banking and lending.

Finzly’s payment experience enables financial institutions to allow their account holders to send and track cross-border, domestic, and instant payments without leaving the digital interface.

Additionally, Finzly offers real-time visibility, competitive FX rates, and a simple, rail-agnostic experience with integrated regulatory compliance and fraud monitoring, delivering a faster and more transparent payment experience within the financial institution’s existing digital environment.

Finzly’s unified platform supports important payment rails such as FedNow, RTP, Fedwire, ACH, and SWIFT, helping financial institutions stay competitive. By using Finzly’s solution through Q2’s Digital Banking Platform, financial institutions can optimise their offerings, generate new revenue, and meet account holder expectations without complex implementation.

According to Finzly’s founder and CEO, Booshan Rengachari, businesses and customers expect their banks to provide optimal payment experiences, especially in today’s connected world. By integrating Finzly’s solution into Q2’s Digital Banking Platform, financial institutions can meet these expectations.

Optimal solutions for account holders

Q2 Partner Accelerator is a program through the Q2 Innovation Studio that enables in-demand financial services companies to leverage the Q2 SDK to pre-integrate their technology with the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. This allows financial institutions to collaborate with these partners, purchase their solutions, and deploy their standardised integrations for their account holders.

In July 2025, Greenlight had integrated with Q2’s Digital Banking Program to allow financial institutions to provide Greenlight’s money management tools and financial education capabilities to account holders.

Additionally, as part of the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program, financial institutions and businesses had the possibility to offer their account holders Greenlight's debit card and mobile app experience directly within their Q2 digital banking application.