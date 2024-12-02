

Greenlight has announced its integration with Q2's Digital Banking Platform through the use of the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program.

Body Text: Following this announcement, the integration will allow financial institutions to provide Greenlight’s money management tools and financial education capabilities to account holders. This process will take place through the use of Q2’s Digital Banking Platform.

In addition, as part of the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program, financial institutions and businesses will have the possibility to offer their account holders Greenlight's debit card and mobile app experience directly within their Q2 digital banking application. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the Greenlight x Q2 integration

The initiative is expected to provide financial institution account holders with the needed access to Greenlight’s financial literacy tools, enabling kids and teens to earn, save, and spend wisely, as well as give and learn. At the same time, it will also equip families with the needed products to protect their finances, providing parents with tools that allow them to monitor transactions, automate allowances, and control spending.

The Q2 Partner Accelerator was developed as a program through the Q2 Innovation Studio, allowing in-demand financial services companies that are leveraging the Q2 SDK to pre-integrate their technology to the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. This process enables financial institutions to work with these partners, purchase their solutions, as well as rapidly deploy their standardised integrations to their account holders.

Greenlight’s integration with the Q2 Digital Banking Platform will allow financial institutions to deliver a valuable financial education and personal finance experience directly within their digital banking apps. The Greenlight app also includes engaging, curriculum-based content like Level Up, Greenlight’s interactive financial literacy game, making it easier for families to learn and develop together.



