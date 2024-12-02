The Mojaloop Foundation has announced that Finternet, GFTN, Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA), and Visa have joined its Global Partner Program.

Following this announcement, these partners are expected to bring extensive experience and domain expertise that will further accelerate the Mojaloop Foundation’s strategy to improve inclusive instant payment systems (IIPS) worldwide.

The Mojaloop Foundation launched the Global Partner Program earlier in 2025 in order to accelerate the development, deployment, and adoption of open, interoperable digital payment systems in emerging markets. Furthermore, this initiative is expected to bring together organisations across technology, policy, research, and financial sectors, including AfricaNenda, Cenfri, FNA, Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF), Modular Open-Source Identity Platform (MOSIP), as well as the newly added partners, in order to collaboratively address barriers to financial inclusion.

Increasing financial inclusion and delivering inclusive instant payment systems (IIPS) worldwide

According to the official press release, under the newly signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs), the organisations are expected to work with the Foundation in order to bolster financial inclusion worldwide. At the same time, the partnership with Finternet will allow the Foundation to keep up with emerging trends and markets in the inclusive digital finance space as the next iteration of its infrastructure is developed.

Furthermore, IPA’s experience in the analysis of poverty reduction programs will assist Mojaloop implementers in the process of making these programs more effective and inclusive. The partnership with GFTN is set to expand the Foundation’s reach and align its engagement and support among central banks across the regions of Africa and Asia, while Visa and the Foundation will collaborate on joint initiatives focused on knowledge sharing, ecosystem engagement, product training, and the market development of safer digital payments through the use of optimised fraud prevention initiatives. As part of the partnership, Visa’s Account-to-Account (A2A) Protect solution is set to be available as an integrated service on the Mojaloop platform, while the A2A Protect is expected to add a security and risk management layer to safeguard real-time bank account payments.

The Mojaloop Partner Program was developed in order to drive collaboration across key focus areas. These will include: