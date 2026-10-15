Payment processor Finix has entered a partnership with Block that makes two of Block’s payment methods, Cash App Pay and Afterpay, available to eligible businesses on its platform. Finix provides full-stack payment processing that allows businesses to accept and send payments both online and in-store. Under the agreement, merchants can add the two methods to their checkout and manage them alongside the other payment types they already process through Finix.

The partnership brings together a digital wallet-based payment option and an instalment service within a single processing environment. For Finix’s merchant clients, this means additional checkout options without managing these payment types separately from the rest of their transactions.

How the two payment methods work

Cash App Pay supports both one-time and recurring payments. Customers authorise purchases through Cash App rather than entering card details, completing checkout with a tap or by scanning a QR code. In addition, the method can be saved for repeat purchases and subscriptions. Businesses handle the resulting payments and refunds within Finix.

Afterpay covers purchases paid in instalments. Customers can split a purchase into four equal, interest-free payments and review a payment schedule before completing the transaction. That gives them visibility over how the purchase fits into their budget. For merchants, the option is accessed through their existing Finix setup and provides a way to accommodate different customer payment preferences.

Finix frames the partnership around checkout expectations. Users and customers expect to pay in the way they prefer, and businesses need a straightforward means of meeting that demand. With this in mind, the integration is designed to keep the process simple both for customers at checkout and for businesses managing payments behind the scenes.

For Block, the agreement extends the reach of its consumer-facing products. A Cash App representative said the aim is to make Cash App usable in more of the places where customers already shop, with Finix expanding those points of acceptance. At the same time, an Afterpay representative said the partnership brings the instalment service to more businesses, giving their customers the option to spread payments over time with a defined schedule.

Availability and market relevance

Cash App Pay and Afterpay are available only to eligible US-based businesses processing payments in USD. The announcement does not specify the eligibility criteria, and businesses are directed to Finix for details on availability.

The deal shows how payment processors can act as distribution channels for wallet and BNPL providers. Through the process of integrating with Finix, Block gains access to the processor’s merchant base for both Cash App Pay and Afterpay. Finix’s merchants, in turn, can offer card-free and instalment-based payment options that are managed in the same environment as their other payments.