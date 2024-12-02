finby has announced that it has signed a partnership with the European Payments Initiative in order to support Wero, EPI’s pan-European digital wallet.

Following this announcement, Wero was designed to enable fast, secure, and optimised account-to-account payments across Europe and is already trusted by several customers and users. With this in mind, the partnership marks an important step for finby’s strategy of development, as it prepares to support the next generation of unified European payment experiences.

While Wero is not yet live as a payment method, finby’s participation reflects its long-term commitment to growth, interoperability, and the overall development of future-ready payment solutions for the European market.

Supporting the next generation of unified European payment experiences

According to the official press release, the partnership with EPI and Wero is a natural step in finby’s journey of development. As Europe needs strong, unified payment solutions built with local relevance at their core, the process of partnering early will give finby the possibility to support this vision and be ready when Wero becomes available for merchants and consumers.

Furthermore, this collaboration with finby is expected to significantly accelerate Wero’s expansion across the region of Europe, as well as strengthen its adoption by merchants. At the same time, the strategy will focus on accelerating the process of building a secure European payment solution, widely accessible and competitive, while also meeting customers and businesses where they need in an ever-evolving market and remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

Developed by the European Payments Initiative, Wero is expected to design a common digital payment solution across the region of Europe, while also reducing fragmentation and strengthening European payment sovereignty. Moreover, through the process of working with EPI, finby aims to focus on its role as a payments partner that delivers scalable, local-first, and future-oriented technologies.

Further details and terms about finby’s support for Wero are expected to be shared as the solution progresses towards its launch.