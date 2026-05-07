First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE's largest bank by assets, has announced the launch of a three-tier SME Commercial Cards Suite in collaboration with Mastercard.

The suite is designed to provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with card-based tools for managing operating expenses, working capital, and day-to-day business payments, reducing reliance on cash, cheques, and manual transfers.

The suite comprises three products. ONYX, a Mastercard World Elite card, targets senior entrepreneurs and executives with premium business benefits, travel privileges, and lifestyle services. The SILVER Commercial Credit Card is designed for established SMEs focused on cash flow management and operational expense control. The Mastercard World Debit Card is linked directly to the FAB Business Banking account, providing immediate access to business funds with spend controls and real-time oversight.

Integration and digital banking ecosystem

The cards are integrated with FAB's new Business Application, a dedicated digital banking platform for SMEs, providing visibility and control over payments within a single interface. The suite also includes a global redemption programme with local and international merchant deals. Integration with FAB's broader commercial banking financial solutions is designed to support SMEs at various stages of growth, from early-stage ventures to scaling businesses.

The launch addresses a practical gap in UAE SME banking, where formal card-based payment infrastructure has not always been tailored to the specific cash flow and spending patterns of smaller businesses. By combining real-time spend controls with digital banking integration and Mastercard's global acceptance network, the suite is intended to give SME operators the financial oversight required to scale in a competitive market.

Back in December 2025, FAB and Mastercard also joined forces for the launch of a proprietary mobile-first virtual card number (VCN) solution for businesses. Through this, the two companies sought to modernise corporate payments in the UAE, addressing the demand for digital and contactless solutions.