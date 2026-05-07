Currensea has obtained a Payments Institution Licence from De Nederlandsche Bank, enabling it to operate across the European Economic Area.

The licence positions Currensea to extend its Open Banking-based debit card proposition to continental European markets, where it intends to partner with airlines, hotel groups, and other consumer brands to deliver rewards programmes linked to customers' existing bank accounts. The company expects to launch across all major continental European markets, though specific timelines have not been disclosed.

Building out a European operation

The choice of the Netherlands as the base for Currensea's European operations reflects the country's established regulatory framework and its profile as a fintech hub within the EU. Securing authorisation from DNB allows the company to passport its licence across EEA member states, a standard mechanism under EU payments regulation. In addition, to support the expansion, Currensea has established a Netherlands-based team to lead its continental European business.

Open Banking at the core

Currensea's proposition is built on Open Banking infrastructure, allowing customers to connect a co-branded debit card directly to an existing current account. This model removes the need to open a new account or maintain a separate prepaid balance, with rewards accruing on everyday spending. In the UK, the company has established partnerships with Hilton Hotels, Marriott Bonvoy, and United Airlines for co-branded debit card products.

The company has previously indicated plans to announce further partnerships with global travel and hospitality brands for the European market.

Furthermore, the expansion reflects a broader pattern among UK-based fintechs seeking to establish EU-regulated entities following the UK's departure from the EU's single financial services market. Through the process of incorporating a subsidiary in the Netherlands and securing a domestic licence, Currensea gains direct access to EU regulatory coverage without relying on third-party sponsors.