EzyRemit partners with Thunes for global remittances

EzyRemit, a digital money transfer operator headquartered in Australia, has expanded its cross-border payment capabilities by integrating with Thunes.

The move aims to improve EzyRemit's ability to support outbound remittances from key markets such as Australia, particularly to countries like the Philippines, where overseas remittances form a vital part of household income.

The partnership enables EzyRemit to connect directly to Thunes’ payment network, giving its users access to real-time transfers to bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards, and cash pickup locations in more than 45 countries. The development supports EzyRemit's services in over 150 countries and strengthens its existing operations in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Canada, the United States, and Vietnam.

Focusing on high-demand corridors and future growth

A significant focus of the integration lies in high-volume corridors such as Australia–Philippines. Digital remittance flows between the two countries are expected to exceed USD 183 million in 2025 and continue growing at an annual rate of more than 8% through 2029, according to market projections.

Thunes' infrastructure, which includes its SmartX Treasury System for currency management and its Fortress Compliance Platform, allows EzyRemit to handle real-time payments with improved transparency and compliance oversight. Officials from EzyRemit indicated that these capabilities will support the company’s continued global expansion while meeting the needs of diaspora communities seeking faster and more reliable money transfer services.

Representatives from Thunes noted that EzyRemit's services are in line with broader efforts to expand financial access and simplify international payments. The collaboration, they added, is part of a shared ambition to make global money movement more efficient and widely accessible.

