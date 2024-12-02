UAE-based Equiti Group has partnered with Checkout.com to extend its payment processing capabilities and improve transaction acceptance rates across its Equiti Pay platform.

Following this announcement, the partnership will integrate Checkout.com's global acquiring network into Equiti's infrastructure, enabling card deposits, pay-to-card transfers, and digital wallet support, including Apple Pay and Google Pay. The arrangement also covers cross-border transaction processing for Equiti's client base.

Payment processing and fraud prevention

According to the official press release, the collaboration is expected to connect Checkout.com's acquiring infrastructure and fraud prevention systems with Equiti's existing payment operations. Checkout.com operates as a digital payments provider with coverage across multiple jurisdictions, using automated fraud detection and AI-based transaction routing.

For Equiti clients, the integration is intended to reduce funding times and expand withdrawal options. The system supports high-value transactions requiring rapid settlement, both domestically and internationally.

Moreover, according to a company official, the partnership aims to improve authorisation rates and reduce transaction friction through Checkout.com's global network infrastructure. The official noted that the arrangement enhances payment acceptance for Equiti's brokerage operations.

Market positioning and infrastructure development

Equiti Group operates as a financial technology provider offering trading and payment services. The company positions Equiti Pay as a core component of its client servicing infrastructure, targeting markets where payment speed and method diversity affect user experience.

Checkout.com provides payment processing for digital commerce and financial services platforms, with regional expertise in the Middle East and North Africa alongside global coverage. The company's infrastructure processes card payments, alternative payment methods, and cross-border transfers.

The partnership forms part of Equiti's broader payment automation strategy, focusing on reducing manual intervention in client funding and withdrawal processes. Implementation targets include faster settlement cycles and expanded payment method availability across Equiti's operational markets.