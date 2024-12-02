Dubai Parks and Resorts partners Tabby for BNPL solution

The solution will be launched using Tabby Card and is set to enable theme park guests to leverage BNPL when paying for their expenses.





The Tabby Card and how it works for BNPL

A digital credit card, Tabby Card enables guests to purchase park tickets and annual passes to MOTIONGATE Dubai, BOLLYWOOD PARKS Dubai, LEGOLAND Dubai, and LEGOLAND Water Park, giving them the option to pay the fees in instalments. When purchasing passes, either at the gate, online, or through the call centre, guests can select the ‘Tabby’ option to set up their instalment plan, with no additional interest or financing fee being applied.

By leveraging the Tabby Card when purchasing the park’s tickets and annual passes, UAE residents can benefit from increased flexibility and accessibility. The Tabby Card can be added to a digital wallet directly and can split purchases into four interest-free payments, having no requirement for prepaid top-ups, or any hidden fees. Furthermore, set up is done in a free and easy manner, helping ensure guests can enjoy the destination’s rides, entertainment, and attractions.











As the enterprise is looking to improve guest experiences, the BNPL service is believed to make it easier and increasingly convenient for guests to take advantage of all theme parks’ offering, as they no longer have to pay for their purchases upfront. Furthermore, the partnership aims to give more guests the ability to experience Dubai Parks and Resorts in preparation for a season that is thought to bring new announcements and the opening of a Real Madrid themed park.





Tabby past developments

Earlier in January 2023 , Tabby announced a partnership with Saudi Arabia-based delivery supper app ToYou to launch a BNPL solution, ToYou Pay Later, for the latter’s customer base. The partnership aimed to improve customer experience by introducing the Tabby-powered solution and providing a new and convenient payment method.

In September 2022, the company partnered omnichannel payments facilitator Paymob looking to improve ecommerce and in-store offerings in Egypt. As part of the collaboration, Paymob’s network of retailers and businesses were enabled to make use of Tabby’s alternative payment methods, including split in four, interest, and fee-free solutions. The companies were looking to create a BNPL ecosystem for both online and in-store retailers, in an aim to drive growth, digitalisation, and financial inclusion.

At the beginning of September 2022, Tabby made public their launch into Egypt, enabling shoppers to pay over time, with 0 interest and fees being applied.