Tabby expands to Egypt

Tabby works with multiple brands including Lacoste, L'azurde, Faces, In Your Shoe, KAI Collections, Ariika, Marcqa, Dresscode, and Floward, among others, to offer flexible payments at checkout, creating an opportunity for Egyptians to stay in control of their spending and make the most out of their money.
With Tabby’s ‘Split in 4’ product, shoppers will be able to split their purchases into four interest-free payments at store checkouts, both online and offline. The Tabby app lets customers discover where they can split their payments and track their spending. Tabby also helps drive high-intent traffic to thousands of its retail partners.
The launch in Egypt is an expansion of the growing maturity of the fintech landscape in the region and the rise of ecommerce in Egypt. The app is building financial products designed to create financial freedom in the way people shop, earn, and save by reshaping their relationship with money. Built on trust, not interest, the app enables commerce while encouraging responsible spending by empowering its shoppers with more purchasing power.
The expansion comes shortly after the BNPL provider secured USD 150 million in debt financing. The investment fortifies Tabby’s balance sheet and supports its sustained growth in transaction volumes and product expansion.
Brands like H&M, Bath & Body Works, Nike, Swarovski, and more have chosen Tabby as their payments partner. Tabby will continue to provide MENA’s consumers with access to credit otherwise unavailable to them, without charging any interest or other fees.
In May 2022, Tabby announced the launch of Tabby Card, a solution in MENA tapping into 90% of the retail opportunity that happens offline. The company has also grown 10x in revenue, 8x in active customers and 3x in active retailer partners in the first half of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, it says.
