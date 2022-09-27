Subscribe
News

Tabby and Paymob partner to boost retailer growth in Egypt

Tuesday 27 September 2022 14:58 CET | News

Middle East-based payments and shopping app, Tabby, has announced a strategic partnership with omnichannel payments facilitator in the MENAP region, Paymob, to boost ecommerce and in-store offerings in Egypt.

 

The partnership enables retailers in Egypt and businesses across Paymob’s network to benefit from Tabby’s alternative payment methods, including split in four, interest, and fee-free solutions. Together, the two companies aim to create a seamless Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) ecosystem for both online and in-store retailers, driving growth, digitalisation, and financial inclusion.

The road to success

Ecommerce in the MENA region has increased systemically, encouraged by the COVID-19 pandemic that forced businesses to expand on online channels to make sure they not only survive but also thrive. 

Accelerated by favourable government policies also, the total value of ecommerce in MENA is predicted to reach USD 48 billion by the end of 2023, which represents an enormous opportunity for both SMEs and reputable online ecommerce platforms to boost their client offerings and attract more customers by offering alternative payment methods.

The partnership between Paymob and Tabby creates a unique regional financial technology-based landscape where both merchants and end-users can benefit from enhanced customer experience and further help develop the ecommerce ecosystem of Egypt. 

As customers need more financial freedom and flexibility to finalise their purchases, retailers also require the necessary technology infrastructure that allows them to plug and play these financial solutions in a seamless, frictionless matter. This will help deliver enhanced financial freedom and flexibility at checkout, while end-users will enjoy an interest and fee-free shopping experience.

By partnering with Paymob, Tabby will access the first’s technology and local network of over 120,000 retailers in Egypt, further driving digitalisation and financial inclusion.

Similarly, Tabb helped thousands of merchants across the country, the UAE, and KSA to increase their average order value (AOV) by 33%, on average, while also boosting conversion rate by over 18% and enjoying a 40% increase in the number of returning customers. Currently, Tabby counts for more than 2 million active users and 6,000 merchants in its network, which makes it the largest payments and shopping app in the MENA region.

About the companies

Tabby aims to create financial freedom for people who shop, allowing them to also earn and shape by changing their financial habits. It helps more than 2 million customers stay in control of their spending while allowing them to make the most out of their money. It englobes over 6,000 international brands and small businesses, including popular brands such as Adidas, H&M, Bloomingdale’s, and IKEA.

At the same time, Paymob is a well-established financial services enabler in the Middle East, delivering an omnichannel gateway with over 30 payment methods. Headquartered in Egypt, the company is one of the biggest payments facilitators in North Africa, employing over 1,000 people across MENAP. It started its operations in Pakistan in 2021 and aims to further expand, generating financial stability and inclusion.

