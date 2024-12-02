



Rolling out Airtel Mobile Money as a payment method allows dLocal to assist Google in offering a localised solution that meets the needs, demands, and preferences of users across Kenya. Additionally, the move solidifies Google’s commitment to scaling digital accessibility, with the company aiming to ensure that a more extensive market can leverage Google Play without difficulties.











Airtel Mobile Money has been contributing to Kenya’s mobile money penetration, which, at the time of writing, is among the highest worldwide. According to Airtel, over 31.5 million users have mobile money accounts with the company, accounting for approximately 80% of the adult population. Through its solutions, Airtel focuses on scaling financial inclusion in Kenya and across Africa.

Furthermore, commenting on the news, representatives from dLocal mentioned that, by allowing Kenyan users to purchase applications on Google Play utilising Airtel Mobile Money, their company further advances its commitment and optimises its product offering. The collaboration highlights dLocal’s allegiance to promoting financial inclusion and supporting users in emerging markets by facilitating access to personalised payment solutions.





Latest news from dLocal

March 2025 has been a productive month for dLocal, with the company announcing several partnerships with industry participants. For example, just a few days before expanding mobile money payments with Airtel, dLocal joined forces with Temu to optimise the shopping experience for customers in 14 emerging markets across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The initiative intended to focus on improving the shopping experience by offering simplified and secure payment options personalised to the needs of locals.

Among other recent developments, dLocal also partnered with Belmoney to facilitate cross-border remittance payments, and with Coda to expand payment options for gaming publishers in emerging markets.

For more information about dLocal, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.