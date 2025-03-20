Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

dLocal teams up with Temu to optimise payments in emerging markets

Thursday 20 March 2025 12:02 CET | News

Uruguay-based dLocal has entered into a strategic collaboration with Temu to improve the shopping experience for customers in 14 emerging markets across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. 

Through this partnership, dLocal and Temu, a global ecommerce platform, aim to augment the shopping experience by providing simplified and secure payment options customised to meet the needs, demands, and preferences of locals.

dLocal teams up with Temu to optimise payments in emerging markets

The partnership with Temu comes just two days after dLocal started working with Belmoney to facilitate cross-border remittance payments. The move allowed Belmoney to leverage dLocal’s payment infrastructure, which supported over 900 local and alternative payment methods, including bank transfers, digital wallets, and card payments in markets such as Bangladesh, Ecuador, Peru, and Pakistan.

dLocal’s collaboration with Temu

The collaboration comes during a period of increased challenges for emerging markets, with them facing barriers in accessing global ecommerce, including limited payment options and scaled unbanked populations. The two companies intend to work together on mitigating current issues, such as cart abandonment due to a lack of localised options, while also supporting unbanked individuals.

By joining forces, dLocal and Temu aim to deliver an improved payment experience across 14 emerging markets, including Mexico, Colombia, and Uruguay, among others. Commenting on the news, representatives from dLocal mentioned their company’s plans to assist Temu in facilitating optimal payment experiences for its customers. By offering localised payment methods and optimised cross-border solutions, the two companies seek to simplify shopping and make it more accessible to underserved consumers, connecting them to a range of value-for-money products. At the same time, Temu highlighted its commitment to ensuring that every individual has access to affordable, yet qualitative products. Working with dLocal enables the company to extend its services to customers in emerging markets, ensuring that more individuals can benefit from convenient shopping experiences.

For more information about dLocal, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, ecommerce, online shopping, payment methods, financial services, financial inclusion, local payment method
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: dLocal, Temu
Countries: Africa, Asia, Latin America
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

dLocal

|

Temu

|
Discover all the Company news on dLocal and other articles related to dLocal in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like