Digital River becomes an Adobe Platinum Partner

Through this partnership, Adobe Commerce customers are able to expand internationally with greater ease and reach new customers by implementing frictionless, localised shopping experiences. Specifically, Digital River’s localisation capabilities will integrate with the existing platforms of Adobe Commerce customers, which will give them the flexibility to configure checkout components and global logistics according to their own business requirements.

Digital River’s cross-border merchant of record solution allows international shoppers to see pricing in their local currency, pay upfront for any duties and taxes, and perform purchases using local payment options. Digital River’s offering also includes several back-office services that can minimise fraud and chargebacks, streamline international shipping and returns, simplify accounting, and file and remit taxes.

In the company press release, Digital River officials highlighted their close partnership with Adobe Commerce and revealed their common goal of helping brands extend their global influence and reach new growth levels. They also mentioned their existing mutual clients and offered them as an example of how the native integration between their systems can support cross-border expansion at an international level.

Digital River’s integration of Afterpay and Clearpay

In April 2023, Digital River expanded its payment method offering by adding Afterpay and Clearpay in a bid to address consumer interest in Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options. With this integration, Digital River aimed to assist global brands in growing their sales by providing an increased number of preferred local payment methods.

According to the official press release, the findings of a 2022 Digital River report emphasise that 64% of respondents who leverage BNPL services are doing it predominantly when shopping online, with a multitude of participants citing tighter finances and increasing costs as being the reasons for doing so. In regions such as the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, Afterpay provides customers with a BNPL offering with four interest-free instalments spread over the course of six weeks, with no fees being applied when paid on time.

Industry disrupter Digital River aims to simplify global commerce expansion, enabling companies to increase their revenue in more than 240 markets worldwide. Its business model combines payments, tax and compliance, fraud, and global logistics into a single integrated, flexible API-based solution.

