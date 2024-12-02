Deutsche Bank partners with Bolt



Deutsche Bank has announced its partnership with Bolt in order to launch card acquiring services in Europe and the UK.

Following this announcement, the technical processing will be powered by Silverflow’s payment infrastructure, as Deutsche Bank will act as the card acquirer for Bolt, providing the needed regulatory framework to efficiently process card transactions via Visa and Mastercard.

In addition, Bolt is set to be enabled to leverage Deutsche Bank’s membership with the schemes to route payments through Silverflow. The schemes will settle the funds from card transactions with Deutsche Bank, which then executes the payouts to Bolt.

More information on the Deutsche Bank x Bolt partnership

According to the official press release, the collaboration with Bolt is set to reinforce Deutsche Bank’s role as a provider in the European payments space, while also complementing the recently announced partnership with Silverflow, which took place in order to focus on modernising card processing and introducing optimised acquiring models.

The solution highlights include card acquiring for Bolt live in the regions of Europe and the UK since April 2025, access to Deutsche Bank’s membership with the schemes for transaction routing through Silverflow, as well as settlement of card proceeds by Deutsche Bank and payouts to Bolt, and full integration with Visa and Mastercard scheme infrastructure. In addition, this service combines regulatory security with operational efficiency, aiming to optimise customer experience and accelerate its development across Europe.

At the same time, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.



