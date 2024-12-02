The solution offers two integrated services from Silverflow’s API-first, cloud platform, including flexible card acquiring and individual BIN setups. The bank acts as the acquirer, offering PSP and cash management services optionally, and supports merchants in controlling transaction costs, settlement timing, and risk parameters.

Up until this moment, the collaboration enabled the bank to minimise integration time as compared to legacy deployments, thus onboarding clients faster. Authorisation rates remained consistently high even during large volumes, minimising failed transactions and protecting merchant revenue.











A new European payments platform

Deutsche Bank mentioned that this partnership reinforces its acquiring solution, delivering quick dispute resolution and allowing it to offer unified banking, treasury, and payment products. By leveraging Silverflow’s platform, the bank onboarded merchants faster, maintained authorisation rates above industry standards, and automated chargeback flows. This initiative demonstrated how modern payment infrastructure transforms banking operations.

Additionally, the bank’s corporate banking clients can leverage instant access to Silverflow’s merchant chargeback API to automate dispute management and remove manual labour. This leads to customer complaint volumes decreasing and reduced operational expenses.

Early adopters offered feedback on the solution, mentioning that simple reconciliation, real-time data transparency, and unified support are key features to drive merchants’ decisions to switch from multi-vendor stacks and adopt a unified approach. Industry experts observe a move away from legacy, on-premises systems and increased adoption of cloud-native architectures. By also offering core banking, treasury funds, and acquiring, Deutsche Bank aims to attract clients looking for a technology-driven payments solution.

In the future, the two companies plan to continue their partnership and include more features in their solution, such as analytics dashboards for transaction insights, real-time reconciliation tools, routing access across multiple card networks, and predictive fraud controls driven by machine learning.

