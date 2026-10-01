NewsPayments

DECTA partners with SAPI to offer payment-linked financing to UK SMEs

SA

Sinziana Albu

01 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershippayment-linked financingembedded financepaymentsSME working capital
Countries:
United Kingdom

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