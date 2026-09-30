Mesta introduces MCP connectivity for payment infrastructure

Mesta has launched Agentic Payments, an infrastructure layer designed to allow businesses and AI agents to interact with its global payment network. The first phase introduces a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that provides a common interface for enterprises connecting AI systems with Mesta’s payment capabilities. The company has also outlined a three-phase roadmap covering connectivity, business workflows, and agent-executed transactions subject to predefined controls.

The agentic payments infrastructure operates on Mesta’s fiat and stablecoin settlement network, which the company said has processed more than USD 2.5 billion across over 40,000 transactions for 22 months. Through the MCP server, agents can discover payment functions, access quotes and payment status, and submit payment instructions that remain pending until released by a named person. Mesta said the approach is intended to reduce enterprise integration requirements, depending on individual systems and approval processes.

Mesta outlines roadmap for governed agentic transactions

The second phase, planned for Q4 2026, will introduce business process workflows through Mesta’s APIs and MCP server. These will cover processes such as payroll, invoice settlement, and liquidity movement. The phase will also add a mandate layer that lets organisations set spending limits, expiry periods, approval requirements, and controls for agents acting on their behalf.

The third phase will extend the infrastructure to end-to-end agentic transactions within limits approved in advance by a named person. Mesta also plans to incorporate Know Your Business and emerging Know Your Agent checks into its compliance processes. Its framework is structured around intent, mandate, authorisation, and settlement, with transaction controls and records maintained across the payment process. Phase One is available now, while Mesta plans to introduce four supporting mechanisms for its agentic architecture in October 2026.

Mesta has also developed payment operations agents and compliance agents for internal use. The payment operations agent identifies payment issues and recommends responses without moving funds, while the Compliance Agent rechecks entities against sanctions information and prepares evidence for review. Personnel remains responsible for actions requiring approval and compliance sign-off.