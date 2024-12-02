Dash Solutions has announced the expansion of the reach of its unified payments platform in regulated industries.

Following this announcement, the unified platform is expected to meet the rising demand for modern financial infrastructure that eliminates administrative friction across highly regulated environments.

In addition, through the use of its optimised capabilities, including enterprise API integrations, real-time disbursements, and workflow automation, organisations will be given the possibility to consolidate payment operations into one, scalable system. The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on Dash Solutions’ expansion of its payment platform

Dash Solutions represents an institution that offers companies and organisations the needed tools to make payments and rewards more efficient and secure for their business and the people they pay. This expansion will focus on optimising the overall customer and client experience, while also accelerating the process of development of the platform in the financial landscape, as the real-time payments tool is set to eliminate friction, driving trial success with a user-centric approach.

According to the official press release, the initiative is important especially in clinical trials, where outdated payment systems, like manual checks or delayed reimbursements, slow operations and contribute to participant attrition. With this in mind, Dash Solutions’ platform will optimise the manner in which clinical research organizations (CROs) modernise participant payments in order to reduce this administrative overhead, as well as improve the patient experience.