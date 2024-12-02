Cybersource joins Spreedly's Payment Service Provider Programme

Supporting a diverse payments ecosystem that helps businesses of all sizes and types, preferred partners work closely with Spreedly to foster an environment that offers connectivity between payment service partners and a global network of merchants and merchant aggregator customers.

Through one API integration, Spreedly provides access to Cybersource’s set of solutions, including fraud management, payment acceptance, and security. The news builds upon a long standing partnership between the two organisations.

Cybersource’s officials stated that joining Spreedly’s partner network will facilitate sellers to plug into their modular secure payment platform, and accept and secure payments. This partnership ensures customers can conduct business anywhere throughout the world.

Commenting on the partnership, representatives from Spreedly said that by participating in this programme with Spreedly, their partners further extend their global reach and accelerate the onboarding of new merchants and platforms. That translates directly into more transactions.

