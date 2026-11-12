Creditstar Group launches Monefit credit card in Estonia

Estonia-based consumer finance group Creditstar Group has launched a credit card under its Monefit brand in Estonia. The card adds a product for everyday spending to the group's existing instalment loans and revolving credit. The public launch follows a controlled rollout to customers on a waiting list that began in August 2026. Creditstar Group operates lending businesses in the UK and seven EU markets and has more than 1.9 million registered customers.

Fixed 20% interest and no fees

The Monefit Card carries a fixed annual interest rate of 20% for every approved customer, with no annual, monthly, or application fee. Approved customers receive a virtual Mastercard immediately, can order a physical card, and manage their account in the Monefit app. Google Pay is supported, with Apple Pay to follow. The app's Payment Wheel shows how different repayment amounts affect a customer's balance and interest.

The card was largely built on the group's existing technology platform, connecting it to the underwriting, risk, compliance, and servicing systems used across its lending businesses. Monefit Estonia OÜ provides the credit and manages the programme, Moorwand provides the Mastercard scheme partnership, and Thredd provides issuer processing. The group is also developing Flex, a buy now, pay later feature that will let cardholders convert eligible purchases into fixed instalments.

Infrastructure designed for other markets

Aaro Sosaar, Founder and CEO of Creditstar Group, said a card gives Monefit a place in customers' everyday spending and a more frequent relationship with them. He added that Estonia is the initial deployment, and that the technology can be adapted for other markets as the group assesses expansion. Kashyap Shah, Chief Product Officer, said the card is designed to make the cost of credit easier to understand when customers decide how to repay.

According to its audited annual accounts published in June 2026, Creditstar Group increased interest income by 49.8% to EUR 110.9 million and net profit by 86% to EUR 13.5 million. Its net loan portfolio after provisions stood at EUR 482 million at the end of the year. The group has provided consumer credit since 2006.