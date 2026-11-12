UK-based travel technology platform Duffel and Netherlands-based hospitality payments provider Katanox have partnered to bring hotel bookings, payments, and financing into a single flow. Through the integration, travel sellers, including non-traditional sellers such as challenger banks and fintechs, will be able to use Duffel to access and sell live inventory from 1.6 million hotel properties worldwide.

Account-to-account payments for hotel stays

Once a booking is made, Katanox will handle the payment flow, replacing virtual cards with instant account-to-account payments and automating reconciliation and settlement. For travel platforms, the integration brings the commercial relationship with each supplier into one system. For hotels, it is intended to provide faster payouts, direct contracting, and clearer settlement data with less administrative work.

Eligible travel sellers will also have access to Katanox Capital, which uses live booking, payment, and settlement data to offer payment advances aligned with actual revenue. Instead of treating financing as a separate product, Katanox Capital sits within the same system that handles bookings, payments, and reconciliation. Katanox says this gives platforms and hotels a more practical way to access capital when they need it.

Simplifying payments in B2B travel

Steve Domin, Co-founder and CEO of Duffel, said travel is increasingly being embedded into other products, but the financial infrastructure behind travel payments has not kept pace. Paul Beukers, Co-founder and CEO of Katanox, said the partnership shows that payments, distribution, and capital need to work as one system, helping travel platforms and hotels transact more directly and with less overhead.

While the partnership focuses on hotels, Duffel's platform also connects to more than 500 airlines and to car hire in more than 40,000 locations across 200 countries. Duffel says it has passed USD 1 billion in total transaction value run rate and has been selected as the travel partner for Robinhood's Gold and Platinum cards, while Katanox has added partners including Perk, which uses Katanox for hotel payments and settlement.