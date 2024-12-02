Payroll and payment solutions provider CloudPay has announced an integration with Workday, offering users transparency and control over their global payroll operations.

Through Workday’s Global Payroll Connect (GPC), customers gain access to an interface that simplifies and centralises tracking and monitoring of global and local payroll processes, facilitating a single and live view of data and insight across the payroll environment. This tech solution unites geographically dispersed payroll teams and supports a unified platform experience. CloudPay and Workday also worked together in September 2024 on delivering an end-to-end global payroll experience, ensuring that customers had the ability to benefit from secure, integrated, and efficient solutions.

CloudPay and Workday’s offering

Providing customers with an augmented experience, the interface includes all the critical details that a payroll manager needs, such as gross to net calculations, pre- and post-process error notifications, and the status of any payroll in its current cycle. To increase efficiency, error notifications are tagged with a deep link that directs payroll managers to the CloudPay platform and directly to the issue. Through this, customers are set to be able to resolve issues more efficiently, toggling between Workday and CloudPay without having to move manually between multiple platforms.

Furthermore, the integration seeks to improve payroll information for all of a customer’s payroll vendors from across the world. Representatives from CloudPay mentioned that the latest integration with Workday aims to achieve the expectations of a payroll provider. The interface, tested and developed in collaboration with customers, is set to have a fundamental role in integrating payroll to Workday’s customer offering. Additionally, the company emphasised its commitment to enabling Workday customers to mitigate payroll issues through solutions that meet their needs while also advancing the performance of the payroll industry globally.

To further optimise payroll, especially for SMEs, CloudPay also recently launched an additional solution that could be adapted by businesses as they expanded into new countries or entities. The fully cloud-based payroll solution included fixed scope and fee packages to ensure clarity and control, improved implementation and onboarding, an intuitive experience, built-in global compliance backed by local expertise, and integrations that collaborated with HCMs and other data sources. The company worked optimally with customised HCM solutions, and the rolled-out service illustrated how a payroll system could integrate with such technology to produce an augmented outcome.