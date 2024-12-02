



CloudPay is an organisation that aims to modernise the payroll experience, using optimal technology to offer API integrations, augmented automations, and AI-driven insights with real-time analytics.











The launched solution is easy to implement and can be adapted by businesses as they expand into new countries or entities.





Potential benefits for users

This fully cloud-based payroll solution includes:

Fixed scope and fee packages to ensure clarity and control;

Improved implementation and onboarding within 60 days, with a fully prepared single-country set up to accelerate value generation;

An intuitive and easy-to-manage experience with a digital platform for managing new hires, payroll, payments, and changes, reducing operational dependence and resolution time, with expert support available when needed;

Built-in global compliance backed by deep local expertise and automated tax and labour rules, minimising legal risks and providing clarity on in-country regulations;

Integrations that collaborate with HCMs and other data sources, reducing rework and manual processing.

CloudPay works optimally with customised HCM solutions, and the revealed solutions illustrate how a payroll system can effectively integrate with HCM technology to produce an optimal outcome.





Recent updates from CloudPay

In 2024, CloudPay announced its integration with Workday to launch the Global Payroll Connect solution for customers and clients worldwide. The offering aimed to deliver an optimised, end-to-end global payroll experience, ensuring customers had access to secure, integrated, and efficient solutions.

Additionally, in August 2024, CloudPay closed a USD 120 million funding round led by Blue Owl Capital to expand its customer base and enable future growth. This funding strengthened customer product and technology solutions, including the deployment of AI in data management, automation of processes, and scaling of operations, as well as improvements in connectivity through a comprehensive set of API solutions that connect partners across its global payroll, payment, and HCM ecosystem.