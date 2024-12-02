



Following this announcement, this new offering is expected to deliver an optimised, end-to-end global payroll experience, which will ensure that customers will have the possibility to benefit from secure, integrated, and efficient solutions.

At the same time, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the partnership

CloudPay represents an organisation that aims to modernise the payroll experience, while also raiding the importance of payroll beyond an operation function in order to become a true business advantage. Its integrated portfolio of payroll, payments, and pay-on-demand services is delivered through a single cloud-based platform that can be deployed across multiple regions across the globe.

After achieving certification for the Payroll Effective Change Interface (PECI) and being a global payroll provider that offers a single integration solution across multiple countries, CloudPay is expected to continue its strategy of improving its suite of payroll tools. The upcoming release of Workday’s Global Payroll Hub will further enhance CloudPay’s offerings, while also providing customers with the possibility to benefit from early access to the latest innovations and reinforcing its overall leadership in the market.

In addition, CloudPay’s latest Workday integration is set to address the growing complexities of global payroll, while also transforming operations for multinational companies and firms. The Global Payroll Connect Solution is also expected to enable businesses to unlock optimised payroll solutions that can be leveraged in order to enhance the overall customer experience as well.



