Clara, a corporate expense management platform, has launched the Clara Fleet Card in Mexico, a solution designed to automate fuel tax compliance for businesses managing vehicle fleets. The card is authorised by Mexico's tax authority (SAT) and operates on the Mastercard network.

Addressing manual tax compliance processes

Fuel represents a significant operating cost for many companies in Mexico, and its management has traditionally relied on manual processes, with finance teams collecting individual receipts from drivers to determine tax deductibility. Clara said this approach is time-consuming and can be prone to errors and financial leakage.

The Clara Fleet Card is built on Clara's official SAT authorisation as an electronic wallet issuer. The platform consolidates fuel transactions into a single monthly CFDI 4.0 invoice, which includes the required hydrocarbon supplement, replacing manual reconciliation with an automated, tax-compliant process.

Spending controls and financing structure

The card gives administrators tools to set spending controls for individual cards, including limits based on time of day, transaction amount, fuel type, and vehicle. Clara said this is intended to help prevent unauthorised spending and improve visibility into fleet operations.

The card is also integrated with a corporate credit line, differing from traditional prepaid fuel cards that require businesses to allocate working capital upfront. Clara said this financing structure is designed to improve cash flow and provide greater operational liquidity for companies using the card.

Network reach and accessibility

The Clara Fleet Card functions at approximately 99% of fuel stations in Mexico, according to the company. Because it operates on the Mastercard network, the card also supports fuel purchases outside Mexico, extending its use to cross-border travel and business trips. Clara said this distinguishes the product from closed-network fuel cards, which are typically limited to a specific set of participating stations.

Positioning within corporate mobility

A company official at Clara Mexico said the launch marks the company's entry into the corporate mobility sector, noting that fuel is often the second-largest operating cost for a fleet but is frequently managed using manual methods. A company official at Mastercard Mexico said the solution reflects efforts to digitise processes within the transportation sector, noting the role of the partnership in supporting the card's functionality and reach.

The launch adds to a growing number of fintech solutions targeting expense management and tax compliance for Mexican businesses, combining automated invoicing, granular spending controls, and integrated financing within a single product aimed at fleet operators.