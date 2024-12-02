NewsPayments

Citi goes live with PayTo for institutional clients in Australia

CP

Claudia Pincovski

19 Feb 2026 / 4 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershipA2A paymentspaymentscredit cardsdebit cards
Countries:
Australia

News on Payments

Citi goes live with PayTo for institutional clients in Australia

19 Feb 2026 / 4 min read / Payments

Pine Labs and OpenAI collaborate on agentic commerce in India

19 Feb 2026 / 4 min read / Payments

Saudi BNPL provider Madfu raises USD 25.5 mln in pre-Series A

19 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Ericsson and Mastercard partner to optimise global digital money movement

19 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

ACI Connetic enables UK banks to unite SWIFT, CHAPS, Faster Payments

19 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Reports on Payments

From cost centre to growth engine: Making payments a profit centre

14 Jan 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Global Ecommerce Report 2026

11 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Payments

The Global Credit Card Shift: Next-Gen Platforms Bypass Legacy Limits

09 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Payments

AI in payments: From hype to impact

15 Oct 2025 / 5 min read / Payments

The Last Mile of Conversion: How seamless payments drive revenue from high-intent travelers

06 Oct 2025 / 5 min read / Payments
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright