CellPoint has launched One Source Orchestration (OSO), a payment orchestration platform designed to meet the demand for OOSD retailing models.

As airlines and travel merchants are remodelling their sales and distribution processes to adopt modern Offer-Order-Settle-Deliver (OOSD) models that offer more personalised retailing and increased revenue potential, CellPoint offers a solution built specifically for them.

Meeting the demand for OOSD retailing models

OSO will provide a range of advanced and configurable capabilities, including coordinating dynamic offers, inventory fulfilment, ancillary sales management, and multi-payer transactions. Travel merchants can use these features to seize the revenue opportunity presented by OOSD models and expand into new markets with no barriers. Implementing OSO, airlines and travel merchants can expect to see improvements ranging from 2% to 13% in payment flow-through, depending on operational complexity and market coverage.

The cloud-native platform aims to improve the multi-party flows and issues faced by the industry, such as splitting transactions across multiple channels or multiple shoppers, processing points-plus-cash bookings, or setting ancillary sales in different currencies. Its modular architecture supports these complex processes without adding operational overhead, giving travel merchants the speed and flexibility they need to adapt to new retail models, reduce friction at checkout, accelerate settlements, optimise customer experiences, and improve profits.

Building on CellPoint Digital’s expertise in travel payments, OSO is processing 10,000 transactions every second and supports payment methods, acquirers and fraud solutions, featuring 99% uptime and offering maximum flexibility throughout the entire process. According to consulting firm McKinsey, advanced retailing will add USD 45 billion in airline value by 2030.

Travel and airline merchants lose millions due to sub-optimal payment processes, and this number will grow with the higher order values created by OOSD. OSO, which is designed for payment optimisation in the OOSD framework, pays both front-end and back-end dividends for airlines and travel merchants, allowing them to capitalise on the industry's transition to more dynamic packaging and bundling. The solution also supports its clients in increasing their revenue by addressing leaks in the payment process, such as failed or declined transactions and abandoned bookings. Using AI and machine learning, the platform continuously improves transaction routing and improves approval rates by up to 25%.