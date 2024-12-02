Payment orchestration provider for airlines and travel merchants CellPoint Digital has rolled out multiple payment methods for GOL Linhas Aéreas.

Initially, CellPoint Digital’s offering for GOL Linhas Aéreas will include Apple Pay, Google Pay, Mercado Pago, and NuPay. With its support, GOL was able to accelerate the deployment of these payment methods as the company worked towards improving the passenger experience by providing a wide range of payment options that its customers utilise domestically and internationally.

Expanding payment options for travellers

As detailed in CellPoint Digital’s 2024 survey of airline payment professionals, 31% of airlines in Latin America are actively looking to invest in alternative payment methods (APMs), compared to the survey average of 22%. This can be mostly attributed to the popularity of APMs in the marketplace. Introducing new APMs as part of their offering represents a priority for many airlines that offer their services to passengers in multiple markets that prefer alternatives to traditional credit cards. Though implementing such options across all digital channels, including website, mobile web, and native mobile app, can pose significant costs and be IT resource-intensive. CellPoint Digital developed its Payment Orchestration solution to address this need in the airline market.

Furthermore, representatives from GOL mentioned that the decision to partner with CellPoint Digital can be attributed to the latter’s industry expertise and consultative approach. By providing an expanded range of payment options supported by CellPoint Digital, GOL seeks to advance its commitment to optimising customer service and solidify its focus on digital capabilities, while also improving its position in Latin American aviation.

When it comes to CellPoint Digital, teaming up with GOL has contributed to the company’s growth strategy across Latin America. Both companies share a commitment to serving the needs of the market, providing customers with the solutions they require when they are travelling, either domestically or internationally.

