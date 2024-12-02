Website

https://www.cellpointdigital.com

Head office

London, UK

Company description

CellPoint Digital is the leader in payment orchestration. Our powerful payment orchestration platform optimises digital payment transactions and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants can scale their payment ecosystem globally, unify the customer payment experience across their channels, increase conversion rates, and minimise payment costs.

Core solution

Velocity Payment Orchestration Platform helps merchants manage their payment ecosystem to achieve higher approvals and lower costs through multi-acquirer relationships, intelligent routing, and consolidated reporting.

Target market

Merchants: airlines, ecommerce, gaming

Geographical presence

Global

Year founded

2007

Investors

Tosca Fund. Penta

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Merchant Advisory Group, Merchant Risk Council, CAPA

Standards and certifications

PCI DSS

Company's motto

Leading Payment Orchestration

Service provider type

Payment Gateway

Yes

Main area of focus

Payment orchestration

Channels - context

Online

Yes

POS/In store

No

Payments capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes – 400+

Settlement currencies

Yes

Tokenization

Yes

Pay-out/Disbursements

Yes

Payments orchestration

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Yes

Fraud and risk management partners

Kount, Cybersource, CardinalCommerce, Moderim

Financial and compliance capabilities

Virtual IBAN

No

Multi currencies virtual IBAN (# of currencies)

No

Current account/settlement account

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

No

Clients

Main clients/references

Virgin Atlantic, Cebu Pacific, Avianca

Transactions

Transaction volume

13 million in 2022

Transaction value

USD 17 billion in 2022