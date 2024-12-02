Website
https://www.cellpointdigital.com
London, UK
Company description
CellPoint Digital is the leader in payment orchestration. Our powerful payment orchestration platform optimises digital payment transactions and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants can scale their payment ecosystem globally, unify the customer payment experience across their channels, increase conversion rates, and minimise payment costs.
Core solution
Velocity Payment Orchestration Platform helps merchants manage their payment ecosystem to achieve higher approvals and lower costs through multi-acquirer relationships, intelligent routing, and consolidated reporting.
Target market
Merchants: airlines, ecommerce, gaming
Geographical presence
Global
Year founded
2007
Investors
Tosca Fund. Penta
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
Merchant Advisory Group, Merchant Risk Council, CAPA
Standards and certifications
PCI DSS
Company's motto
Leading Payment Orchestration
Payment Gateway
Yes
Main area of focus
Payment orchestration
Online
Yes
POS/In store
No
Hosted pages
Yes
White-label solution
Yes
Recurring payments
Yes
Payment methods supported
Yes – 400+
Settlement currencies
Yes
Tokenization
Yes
Pay-out/Disbursements
Yes
Payments orchestration
Yes
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes
Chargeback management
Yes
Fraud and risk management partners
Kount, Cybersource, CardinalCommerce, Moderim
Virtual IBAN
No
Multi currencies virtual IBAN (# of currencies)
No
Current account/settlement account
Yes
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
No
Main clients/references
Virgin Atlantic, Cebu Pacific, Avianca
Transaction volume
13 million in 2022
Transaction value
USD 17 billion in 2022
