CellPoint Digital has announced a partnership with XanderPay to deliver an integrated payment orchestration and reconciliation platform tailored for the hotel industry.

This collaboration optimises CellPoint Digital’s existing platform by incorporating XanderPay’s expertise in remittance and reconciliation, offering hotel brands and property owners an augmented, end-to-end payment solution.

Addressing the hospitality challenges

Despite the global hotel industry generating revenue of USD 975 billion in 2024, the sector continues to face payment challenges due to its fragmented ownership structures and high volume of cross-border transactions. Since customer satisfaction is one of the main objectives in hospitality, investing in payment methods, infrastructure, and overall optimal experience is essential. Research shows that 74% of travellers abandon booking if the preferred alternative payment method is not available, and 91% of guests choose to pay in their home currency. Furthermore, statistics expect a growth in online travel sales and cross-border transactions, meaning that a fragmented setup could cost hotels more than an optimised infrastructure would.

This joint solution allows hotel brands to implement guest-centric, fully optimised payment strategies while ensuring timely reconciliation and settlement at the property level for hotel owners. This centralised payment model benefits guests, owners, and hotel teams alike.

By modernising payment operations, this partnership aims to create an optimal and transparent experience for hotel guests. It allows guests for improved check-ins and check-outs, fewer billing disputes, and flexible payment options.

According to the company's officials, the rollout of the new hospitality payment model will begin in the coming months.

XanderPay's contributions to the hotel industry

In July 2025, XanderPay and Terrapay launched a hotel payment solution aimed at addressing longstanding inefficiencies in the way hotels managed cross-border financial operations.

The new model intended to support both hotel brands and property owners by offering a single system to manage global payments, including those from third-party bookings. It allowed properties to accept a wide range of payment methods while reducing dependence on legacy systems such as SWIFT, which continued to be widely used in the sector despite their high costs and slow processing speeds.