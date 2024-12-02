Nexi has partnered with CBI and EBA CLEARING to enable the transmission of request to pay messages between citizens and the public administration in Italy.

The alliance allows for the practical application of request to pay, leveraging the CBI Globe infrastructure, EBA CLEARING’s R2P Service and Nexi’s technology. Payments to the public administration are prevalent in Italy, being the first use case to benefit from this initiative, which started testing in 2025.

Italian citizens can now use request to pay

The move aims to offer the first step for new national and cross-border use cases. Generally, a request to pay allows users to send a payment request for a service or product digitally to the respective consumer through a secure process. Applications include bill payments, subscriptions, ecommerce transactions, and similar business areas. Due to authentication and confirmation processes driven by a modern messaging infrastructure, such as the one provided by CBI in collaboration with EBA CLEARING and Nexi, the solution guarantees speed and simplicity in payment processing while reducing risks and facilitating reconciliation. The companies believe that request to pay will shift the user experience in digital payments.

CBI believes that offering Italian citizens the option of receiving electronic notifications from the public administration via their home banking account and mobile app will make paying online a secure and intuitive way to make transactions. This is key to the overall evolution of digital payments in the country. The company aims to build a digital solution based on pan-European rules and infrastructure and the ISO 20022 standard.

EBA CLEARING expressed positive sentiments regarding the alliance, saying that it will unlock advantages for citizens who receive payment notices from the public administration, changing the paper notices with digital ones. Using its R2P Service, EBA also allows Italian PSPs to launch solutions to their customers for other use cases at an Italian and SEPA-wide level.

Nexi Group has been a long-time partner of CBI and EBA CLEARING, and this new endeavour reflects the company’s mission to develop advanced solutions for the evolution of digital payments in Italy. Leveraging its expertise and technology, public administrations and individuals in the country have a convenient and secure way to make and receive payments.