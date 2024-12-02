Visual communication platform Canva has joined forces with Boku to expand its reach in Asia and grow its presence across Europe.

Through this partnership, Canva and Boku seek to enable individuals across these regions to more easily access the former’s creative tools through localised payment solutions, an alternative to traditional card-linked payments. As a subscription-based SaaS platform, Canva provides individuals with the ability to design in every language, regardless of the device they choose. On the other hand, Boku focuses on scaling global financial access and inclusion by supporting merchants in integrating local payment solutions customised to regional needs and preferences.

Expanding payment options for Canva’s users

By utilising Boku’s global network of Localised Payment Methods (LPMs) and regional payment expertise, Canva intends to deliver its services to more individuals in regions where traditional payment card usage remains minimal. Additionally, Boku collaborates with Canva on identifying and integrating several LPMs into the latter’s platform, assisting its long-term payment strategy and allowing the company to serve new communities in key jurisdictions. Initial positive results have already been seen after the rollout of MoMo, Vietnam’s digital wallet. Commenting on this, representatives from Canva highlighted that the launch of MoMo is a key achievement in their company’s collaboration with Boku as it continues to scale access to its services in markets where users’ access to banking and payment cards may be limited.

Moreover, Boku and Canva plan further system integrations in 2025 to improve end-user accessibility and simplify customer experience. Besides working with Boku, Canva also teamed up with EBANX back in October 2024 to expand its operations into Latin America by delivering local payment options for customers. The strategy sought to scale digital inclusion in the region, including local cards and alternative payment methods like Pix. At that time, the partnership was live in six Latin American countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Peru.