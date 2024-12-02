



The move focuses on allowing Canva to expand its operations into Latin America by offering local payment options for customers. In addition, this strategy aims to scale digital inclusion in the region, including local cards and alternative payment methods like Pix, the Brazil-based instant payment option that is set to deliver recurring features.











The current news comes shortly after EBANX announced its plans to integrate global merchants with Pix Automático, which was set to launch on 16 June 2025, by the Central Bank of Brazil. At that time, the company’s merchants could access technical documentation to integrate the Pix Automático API, with it also delivering a simulated environment for testing, enabling partners to prepare for when the feature becomes available.





Digital inclusion in Latin America

Currently, the collaboration between Canva and EBANX is live in six Latin American countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Peru, with the two companies centring their efforts on supporting the region in scaling digital inclusion. The decision to expand to Latin America can be attributed to the financial landscape, with it expected to grow by 44% over the next five years, reaching 418.9 million individuals by 2029. Also, according to EBANX’s data, the digital economy in the region is projected to exceed USD 1 trillion by 2027. When commenting on the collaboration, representatives from Canva underlined their company’s commitment to extending its support for the diverse communities in Latin America by offering localised payment options. Teaming up with EBANX works towards simplifying how people access Canva’s platform leveraging methods they prefer and are familiar with.

Furthermore, the solutions delivered by EBANX and Canva include digital wallets, instant payments, and credit and debit cards, covering instalments and cards from national brands. EBANX’s officials mentioned their company’s commitment to addressing the payment complexities of rising markets for its merchants, enabling them to focus their efforts on opportunities and growth.