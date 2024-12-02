BVNK, a global provider of stablecoin payment infrastructure, has partnered with Bitwave, an enterprise digital asset finance platform, to optimise stablecoin payment processes.

This integration allows enterprise finance teams to send and receive stablecoin invoice payments with compliance, security, and speed. By partnering together, BVNK and Bitwave are optimising modern finance operations by embedding stablecoin wallets with Bitwave’s SOC-compliant tax, accounting, and compliance platform.

Through this collaboration, Bitwave customers will gain access to BVNK’s embedded stablecoin wallets, allowing them to:

Pay invoices in USD and settle in stablecoins;

Accept payments in stablecoins, receive fiat currency;

Simplify reconciliation and automate GAAP/IFRS reporting;

Access automated workflows for simplified fax, accounting, and compliance processes.

This capability enables finance teams to leverage the speed and efficiency of blockchain-based payments without compromising audit-readiness or security.

As global businesses continue to explore digital assets for treasury operations, cross-border payments, and financial optimisation, this collaboration represents an important step forward in the adoption of enterprise-grade stablecoins.

By bringing stablecoin-native infrastructure into Bitwave’s financing and accounting system, the partnership enables finance teams to:

Accelerate settlement cycles;

Optimise treasury operations;

Eliminate the complexity of manual financial reporting workflows.

Global stablecoin adoption

Fintechs and financial institutions are expected to incorporate stablecoin solutions into their portfolios, as the evolution of stablecoins is reshaping the global economic landscape. In 2024, the global adoption rate of stablecoins increased by 22%, reaching a total market capitalisation of USD 140 billion.

dLocal and BVNK partnered to augment stablecoin payouts

In June 2025, dLocal partnered with BVNK to enable programmable, optimal, and cost-effective movement across new markets.

By partnering, BVNK provided stablecoin payment rails to dLocal, allowing them to offer faster settlement to their global merchant base. Additionally, dLocal offered BVNK’s emerging markets coverage in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Customers could fund cross-border payments using stablecoins and have them delivered to recipients in local currencies, optimally and at scale.