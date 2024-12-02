



Through this partnership, the two firms enable programmable, optimal, and cost-effective money movement across new markets.











By partnering, BVNK will provide stablecoin payment rails to dLocal, allowing them to offer faster settlement to their global merchant base. Additionally, dLocal will offer BVNK’s emerging markets coverage in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Customers can fund cross-border payments using stablecoins and have them delivered to recipients in local currencies optimally and at scale.

dLocal and BVNK aim to connect blockchain-native value transfer with regulated, fiat-based local settlement rails across 40 markets.





Global adoption of stablecoins

The stablecoin market continues to expand, with financial institutions and fintech companies expected to incorporate cryptocurrencies into their portfolios. In 2024, the total market value of stablecoins was USD 140 billion, showing a USD 2 billion increase from the end of 2023.

Moreover, the average daily transaction volume for stablecoins surged to USD 7 billion, representing an 8% increase from 2023. Stablecoins are now accepted in over 70 countries, optimising cross-border payments and remittances, with 25.000 merchants accepting them.





More updates from BVNK

In June 2025, BVNK and Highnote launched a new service that enabled 24/7 real-time stablecoin funding for US card programs, bypassing traditional banking hours.

The feature was designed to eliminate the limitations imposed by traditional banking hours, particularly for fintech firms and global enterprises operating across multiple time zones.

The collaboration allowed Highnote’s customers to use stablecoins to fund programme accounts denominated in USD. These funds were automatically converted into fiat currency and deposited with sponsor banks instantly, bypassing the delays typically associated with legacy payment systems.