Bosta partners with Mastercard to support Egyptian SMEs

Bosta has partnered with Mastercard to provide integrated solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises in Egypt.

Following this announcement, the partnership is set to provide integrated solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises in Egypt through a discount programme and combined logistics and payments capabilities.

In addition, under the agreement, Mastercard Business cardholders will gain access to preferential rates across Bosta's logistics services. The partnership combines Bosta's logistics infrastructure with Mastercard's payments network and data capabilities in order to create what the companies describe as a comprehensive ecosystem for businesses operating in Egypt's ecommerce sector.

Supporting SME operations and market expansion

According to the official press release, the collaboration is designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises streamline operations and expand their market reach. Bosta will provide end-to-end e-commerce capabilities, including warehousing, fulfilment, and last-mile delivery services. At the same time, Mastercard is set to contribute payment processing infrastructure, digital tools, and access to its network of financial institutions.

Through the partnership, SMEs will be given the possibility to access business resources and payment technologies intended to support digital transformation efforts. The companies stated that the initiative aims to enable businesses to scale operations and build operational resilience in Egypt's evolving digital commerce environment.

The collaboration also reflects ongoing efforts to integrate logistics and payments infrastructure in markets where ecommerce activity is expanding. Moreover, as Egypt's SME sector accounts for a significant portion of economic activity, access to reliable logistics and payment systems remains a priority for businesses seeking to participate in digital commerce.

Market context and digital commerce development

Egypt has seen growth in ecommerce adoption in recent years, driven by increasing internet penetration and mobile device usage. With this in mind, the integration of logistics and payments services is considered essential for businesses navigating supply chain complexities and customer payment preferences in the region.

The partnership follows similar initiatives in the region aimed at connecting payment providers with logistics platforms to support SME growth. Through the process of linking payment processing with logistics capabilities, the collaboration addresses operational challenges faced by businesses managing both financial transactions and product distribution.

The companies did not disclose financial terms or specific volume targets associated with the discount programme for Mastercard Business cardholders.