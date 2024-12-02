European payment provider Bluecode has announced the launch of the Payment Interoperability Hub, a platform aimed at connecting mobile payment networks.

Considering that digital payments continue their expansion, Europe encounters a significant moment in shaping its digital sovereignty, ensuring that payment infrastructure, data, and value flows are governed by European principles of privacy, resilience, competition, and innovation. Through its Payment Interoperability Hub, Bluecode aims to directly address these issues by providing the technical, legal, and commercial infrastructure that allows simplified interoperability between national and international payment systems. The company’s platform is connected to European and international roaming partners, supporting European payments globally.

The Payment Interoperability Hub can fulfil the demands of the draft of the Digital Euro legislation and represents a pan-European sovereign retail payment solution operated by the private sector. The hub also has the potential to act as an infrastructure for the Digital Euro, positioning itself as interoperable with existing domestic networks connected to the platform.

Furthermore, Bluecode’s Interoperability Hub is currently in operation, with individual partner announcements planned as public go-lives progress. The company opens invitations to banks and payment networks to join the platform, saying that collaborating strategically and technically will support the development of a European way to pay that is accepted throughout the world.

Key capabilities of the Payment Interoperability Hub