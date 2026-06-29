NewsPayments

BLIK expands to Slovak ecommerce via Tatry Mountain Resorts

CP

Claudia Pincovski

29 Jun 2026 / 4 Min Read

Keywords:
paymentsecommerceexpansioncross-border paymentstransactions
Countries:
SlovakiaCzech RepublicAustria

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