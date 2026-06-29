Polish mobile payment system BLIK has gone live in the reservation platform of Tatry Mountain Resorts (TMR), marking its first implementation in Slovak ecommerce and the first practical outcome of the system's announced expansion into the euro area. The integration, facilitated by BLIK SK, the entity responsible for developing BLIK on the Slovak market, allows Polish users to book accommodation across TMR's hotel portfolio, which spans Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Austria, paying in EUR directly from their Polish banking applications.

The move follows a recently announced pilot integration with the Slovak ecommerce market and positions the tourism sector as the initial point of entry for BLIK's cross-border rollout. For users booking through tmrhotels.com, the process mirrors a domestic transaction: after selecting accommodation, the user chooses BLIK at checkout, enters a six-digit code on their mobile device, reviews the EUR-to-PLN exchange rate, and confirms the payment. The system handles currency conversion automatically, displaying the final amount in Polish zloty before the transaction is approved.

Cross-border reach and user scale

According to a company official at Polish Payment Standard, the organisation behind BLIK, the TMR integration is described as symbolically marking the opening of BLIK to the euro area, with the system now accessible to partners seeking to reach more than 21 million BLIK users in Poland. The statement positions the Slovak tourism sector implementation as the beginning of a broader regional rollout, with the service expected to extend to all banks in the euro area that adopt the Polish system going forward.

For Polish travellers, the Slovak Tatras represent a frequently chosen cross-border destination, making the practical relevance of the integration significant in terms of transaction volume potential. The ability to pay in a foreign currency using a familiar domestic method, without needing to set up new credentials or payment instruments, addresses a common friction point in cross-border ecommerce.

The development reflects a wider trend of domestic payment schemes seeking interoperability beyond their home markets. BLIK's approach, operating through a locally incorporated entity, BLIK SK, to manage the Slovak rollout, suggests a structured market-entry model rather than a direct technical extension of the Polish infrastructure. Whether similar vehicles will be established for further EUR area markets has not been confirmed in the available source material.