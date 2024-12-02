Atome has closed a renewed and upsized USD 345 million syndicated debt facility, underscoring lender confidence in Atome’s business performance, credit discipline, and regional growth trajectory.

HSBC maintained its role as Structuring Bank and Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner, extending its long-standing relationship with Atome. DBS joined the syndicate as a Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner, broadening the facility’s banking support. Several existing lenders also reaffirmed their participation, including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) Singapore branch, Brunei-based Baiduri Bank, and Cathay United Bank. The renewed facility additionally attracted new lenders, with Fubon Bank and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank joining the syndicate.

The expanded debt facility is intended to support the growth of Atome Financial’s regional portfolio, particularly across core products such as BNPL, consumer lending, and the Atome PayLater Anywhere Card. Deployment will focus on key Southeast Asian markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines, where demand for flexible digital credit solutions continues to rise alongside ecommerce penetration and cashless payment adoption.

Southeast Asia digital finance market context

Earlier in 2025, Atome secured USD 75 million in financing to expand its lending capacity in the Philippines, which the company has identified as a strategically important market within its regional growth roadmap. The Philippines combines a rapidly expanding digital economy with relatively low penetration of traditional consumer credit products, creating favourable conditions for fintech-driven lending models.

Southeast Asia represents one of the fastest-growing digital economies globally. According to industry data, the region’s digital economy was on track to surpass USD 300 billion in gross merchandise value in 2025, with projections indicating it could exceed USD 1 trillion by 2030. BNPL adoption has been a significant driver of this growth, particularly among younger, mobile-first consumers and underbanked populations. Market research estimates that Southeast Asia’s BNPL transaction value has been expanding at a compound annual growth rate of around 22.50%, supported by increasing smartphone usage, rising disposable incomes, and improving digital infrastructure.

Atome Financial’s financial performance reflects these structural trends. In its most recent audited FY2024 results, operating income rose 63% year-on-year to USD 236 million. During the same period, Atome processed more than USD 2 billion in gross merchandise value, representing 50% year-on-year growth. These figures indicate both increased consumer usage and expanding merchant partnerships across multiple verticals, including retail, travel, and lifestyle services.