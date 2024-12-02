The funding was arranged by Lending Ark Asia Secured Private Debt Fund, which is advised by CITIC Securities CLSA Capital Partners. Lending Ark specialises in secured private credit opportunities across the Asia-Pacific region.

The financing is intended to support Atome’s lending capacity in the Philippines, a market the company has identified as strategically important for its regional growth. According to representatives from Atome, the deal represents an ongoing commitment to expanding access to consumer credit in a controlled and structured manner.

Expansion backed by investment group

Atome operates under the Singapore-based Advance Intelligence Group, a fintech and AI-driven platform backed by investors such as SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Warburg Pincus. The firm has been expanding its BNPL services across Southeast Asia, targeting underbanked populations with short-term consumer credit products.

Officials from Atome indicated that the Philippines presents considerable potential due to its growing digital economy and demand for alternative financing solutions. They noted that the funding arrangement is viewed as a sign of continued institutional support for the company’s credit model and market direction.





Other developments from Atome

In March 2025, Atome partnered with OceanBase to improve its backend infrastructure, prioritising performance, scalability, and security. At the time, Representatives from Atome stated that the collaboration with OceanBase's solutions will help to scale effectively while maintaining a simplified and secure experience for customers, merchants, and partners.

By integrating OceanBase's database solutions, Atome aimed to increase its business performance while ensuring real-time availability and scalability. Additionally, it strived to maintain financial-grade data compliance and consistency, along with cost efficiency in its infrastructure.