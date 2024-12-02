Artea Bank has integrated BPC’s cloud-native, microservices-based SmartVista platform to modernise its card-issuing infrastructure.

By leveraging SmartVista in a full Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, Artea Bank is now capable of supporting Mastercard debit and credit products. Moreover, the partnership enables the Lithuanian commercial bank to extend tokenization capabilities for Apple Pay and Google Pay and deploy real-time fraud management solutions.

As per the official press release, the new infrastructure will also make it possible for Artea Bank to instantly issue over a quarter of a million cards while adhering to compliance regulations and staying operationally efficient.

The move aligns with Artea Bank’s goal of accelerating time-to-market for card products, while adhering to European regulatory standards and preparing for future cross-border expansion. According to a company representative cited in the official release, as part of its collaboration with BPC, Artea Bankas will accelerate its digital strategy as well as add new card schemes and extend its services to new market segments.

SmartVista’s set of capabilities will reportedly enable Artea Bank to reach near-zero downtime, all while staying compliant with international standards like PSD2, RTS, PCI-DSS, GDPR, and DORA. The financial institution will leverage features like tokenization, fraud analytics, and open API connectivity to enhance security and interoperability and ensure optimised digital payments journeys for its customers. This is anticipated to facilitate the rapid onboarding of new partners across the Baltic region.

Earlier in 2025, it was announced that Banco Finandina and CRDB Bank had also partnered with BPC in a bid to leverage its SmartVista platform.