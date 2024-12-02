Apple Pay goes live in Armenia

Apple Pay has confirmed that the service is now live in the country but has not yet added the six Armenian banks to the list of banks and payment cards it supports. Acba Bank, Ardshinbank, Ameriabank, Converse Bank, Inecobank and Unibank have all officially announced that the service is available to their customers in Armenia, however.

The rollout in Armenia comes as Apple Pay’s Latin American website reveals that the payments service is due to launch in Argentina and Peru soon, according to company sources. Apple Pay launched in Georgia in September 2019 and Azerbaijan in November 2021, with recent expansions also taking place in Qatar, Costa Rica, Argentina, and Peru.